Japanese Paper Crafter Creates a Dapper Mustachioed Pringles Mascot Out of an Empty Can of Pringles

A very talented Japanese kirie crafter named Haruki, quite skillfully fashioned a very dapper paper version of the Pringles mustachioed mascot “Julius Pringles” out of an empty can of the brand’s sour cream and onion flavored stackable potato chips.
I worked on the empty box of the Pringles.
