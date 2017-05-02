Laughing Squid

Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans, A Hilarious Mashup Album of Star Wars and Sgt. Pepper’s

Palette-Swap Ninja has created Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans, their new mashup album of Star Wars and The Beatles‘ legendary album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Palette-Swap Ninja‘s awesome album is available to download in MP3 format from their website or watch on YouTube.

It’s the entire Beatles album as accurately as we could record it, only now it tells the story of Star Wars: A New Hope — in order. We sweat the details on both sides in an effort to do both cultural milestones justice. Writing hyper-specific lyrics that match the original songs’ cadences; reverse-engineering everything the Beatles recorded, from distorted saxophone riffs to Indian tabla rhythms; recording everything from scratch and learning as we went — well, that’s what takes five years. (read more)

