A Powerful Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) Pie

In her latest tutorial video, the incredible Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome paid tribute to Carrie Fisher by making a Princess Leia Organa themed pie.
General. Princess. Diplomat. Rebel Leader. Who was Leia to you? All of the above? To me, she was one of the first “damsels in distress” who showed young girls everywhere that women in sci fi movies need no longer be relegated to “attractive luggage” status, and could trade blaster fire with the best of ’em. I’m going to miss seeing Carrie Fisher portray this awesome character, but forever grateful that she did!