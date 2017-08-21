Laughing Squid

Pantone Color Institute Partners With Prince’s Estate to Create ‘Love Symbol #2’, A Custom Purple Hue

On August 14, 2017, the Pantone Color Institute in collaboration with the Prince Estate introduced a beautiful custom color purple hue entitled “Love Symbol #2“, in memory of the late, great musician who was widely known for his love of all things purple.

Prince’s association with the color purple was galvanized in 1984 with the release of the film Purple Rain, along with its Academy Award-winning soundtrack featuring the eponymous song. While the spectrum of the color purple will still be used in respect to the “Purple One,” , will be the official color across the brand he left behind.

