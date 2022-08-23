Primus Plays the Rush Album ‘A Farewell to Kings’ Live

The wonderful musician of Primus took to the stage at the Ford Idaho Center in Boise, Idaho, and performed a live version of the 1977 Rush album A Farewell To Kings.

This show, called “A Tribute to Kings” is in honor of their heroes and friends Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and the late Neil Peart, and is part of a national and international tour running through 2022.

Primus will hit the road again in 2022, continuing to pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush’s iconic album “A Farewell To Kings”.

Here’s a great photo of the fellow bassists wearing hats.