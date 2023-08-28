Bob Barker and ‘The Price Is Right’ Hilariously Parody ‘Star Wars’ During a 1978 Showcase Segment

The Showcase segment from the January 16, 1978 episode of The Price Is Right features a hilarious parody of Star Wars being enacted while presenting the items upon which the contestants had to bid. While their budget didn’t allow for the special effects for which the film was known, they did a good job substituting a yellow garbage disposal for a robot and lava lamps for lightsabers.

The Staff of the Price Is Right wanted to do a Star Wars Showcase but lacking the budget for rocketships, robots, and lightsabers, we had no alternative but to substitute our prizes for the fancy hardware. So, in other words, we’re using the prizes in your showcase to play the part of all that good stuff.

Remembering the great Bob Barker with this epic Star Wars Price is Right parody from January 1978https://t.co/Jz2sR2XJyb pic.twitter.com/PG2kyTG77e — Blast Points (@blast_points) August 27, 2023

Sadly, the world said goodbye to Bob Barker on August 26, 2023. Not only was he the longest-running host of the show, but he was also a great humanitarian who fought valiantly for animal rights, as indicated by his closing of every show since 1982.

This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population – have your pets spayed or neutered

