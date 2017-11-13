The Third Edition of the Fantastically Creepy Holiday Print ‘Presents Opening Children’ by Rob Sheridan

In 2007, we wrote about a fantastically creepy holiday illustration by artist Rob Sheridan entitled “Presents Opening Children” (firetruck). Since that time, Sheridan put out a second edition (robot) of the print in 2010 and has now released a third edition (train) just in time for Christmas 2017. This edition is available as a mini-print (11″ x 8.5″) and poster size (22″ x 17″) through Sheridan’s site.
By popular demand and just in time for the holidays, an all-new edition of “Presents Opening Children!” Signed/numbered fine art print on archival matte paper, limited to 50 pieces. Note: 11″ x 8.5″ paper with white border around image. Signature and number are below the image in the white border.
Desktop and mobile wallpapers of this charming holiday scene are available at https://t.co/mH7HCQdTUr
— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 12, 2017
Sheridan is also selling a Morbid Holiday Pack of greeting cards that feature the 2017 version of the print.
Morbid holiday greeting cards your relatives will hate! Large 7″ x 5″ cards on solid glossy card stock with white envelopes included. Half of the cards in the pack have “Presents Opening Children” on the front, and the other half have “Idol Worship” on the front. The inside is blank because you shouldn’t let some random person write heartfelt messages (or hate mail) to your friends (or enemies).