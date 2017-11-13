The Third Edition of the Fantastically Creepy Holiday Print ‘Presents Opening Children’ by Rob Sheridan

In 2007, we wrote about a fantastically creepy holiday illustration by artist Rob Sheridan entitled “Presents Opening Children” (firetruck). Since that time, Sheridan put out a second edition (robot) of the print in 2010 and has now released a third edition (train) just in time for Christmas 2017. This edition is available as a mini-print (11″ x 8.5″) and poster size (22″ x 17″) through Sheridan’s site.

By popular demand and just in time for the holidays, an all-new edition of “Presents Opening Children!” Signed/numbered fine art print on archival matte paper, limited to 50 pieces. Note: 11″ x 8.5″ paper with white border around image. Signature and number are below the image in the white border.

Desktop and mobile wallpapers of this charming holiday scene are available at https://t.co/mH7HCQdTUr — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 12, 2017

Sheridan is also selling a Morbid Holiday Pack of greeting cards that feature the 2017 version of the print.