Constructive Behavioral Science Pranksters Solve Chaotic Sidewalk Bicycle Congestion With Duct Tape

by at on

SHIFT, a group of Dutch behavioral science pranksters who seek to change human behavior by inserting subtle changes in the environment, took matters into their own hands to address a frustrating chaotic bicycle situation. The group simply used a roll of duct tape to create lines and arrows delineating turning lanes from those going straight and “nudged” the cyclists to follow the unspoken direction.

The situation at Keizer Karelplein Nijmegen has been annoying us for quite some time now, so we decided to put our nudging skills to the test. We managed to change the cyclists behaviour using only duct tape.

via reddit

Loading...
