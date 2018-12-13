Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A 1957 Film About How The Illuminating Company Made Living in Cleveland Better Than Anywhere Else

by at on

In 1957, the Cleveland Illuminating Company created a short film entitled “Power To Serve” in order to explain to the community how the electricity they provide makes living in Northeast Ohio better than anywhere else. The film also features different company employees at every level, who work to make life better and more convenient for everyone in their community.

More than 4,000 of them devote their skill and talent to providing an essential service for their neighbors. The advantages which all of us here enjoy today in this area are the result of the combined efforts of a great many men and women will work together through the years to make Northeast Ohio a fine place it is in which to live, work and raise a family… for all of us fortunate enough to live in this, the best location in the nation.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP