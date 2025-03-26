Posha – A Kitchen Robot That Cooks Programmed Recipes Like a Private Chef

Posha is a small kitchen robot that sits on a countertop and automatically cooks programmed recipes with fresh ingredients that are prepped and loaded into specific areas that indicate when they should be added. Posha offers a variety of cuisines and styles from soups to stews and dishes from all over the world.

Browse by cuisine and swap ingredients based on your dietary preferences. Simple, visual steps guide you—just load, press start…Posha cooks on its own, adding ingredients and switching from step to step until dinner’s ready.

Reviews of Posha