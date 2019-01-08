Gorgeous Portraits of Colorful X-Rayed Flowers

Artist Aleks Reba has created an absolutely gorgeous series of colorful portraits revealing what flowers look like under X-ray. The resulting images capture a new and different side of each flower – a daisy turns fiery, burdock glows orange and a hortensia flower becomes brainy. Using this method, Reba absolutely reveals that which is not visible to the naked eye. Prints of these beautiful portraits can be purchased through the Lanuma website.
