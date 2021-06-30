Artist Creates Remarkable Portrait Made Up of 182,336 Dots That He Counted As He Drew Them

Artist Trương DP, who previously used torn paper to make a portrait in honor of late Vietnamese actor Hoàng Dúng, used a pen to draw a pointillist portrait made up of a remarkable 182,336 dots. The artist kept track of the number with their left hand while drawing the dots with their right hand. This process took more than a week to finish and track.

