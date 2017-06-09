Simone Giertz Creates a Magnificent Portable Mattress So She Can Take a Nap Wherever She Goes

Simone Giertz, the brilliant “Queen of Shitty Robots“, has created a magnificent portable mattress that straps onto her back so she can take a nap wherever she goes.

