Simone Giertz Creates a Magnificent Portable Mattress So She Can Take a Nap Wherever She Goes

Simone Giertz, the brilliant “Queen of Shitty Robots“, has created a magnificent portable mattress that straps onto her back so she can take a nap wherever she goes.

Simone Giertz Creates a Magnificent Portable Mattress for Naps on the Go

