The History Behind the Long Tradition of Popes Choosing Their New Names

Patrick Foote of Name Explain dives into the fascinating history behind a new Pope choosing a name other than the one given at birth, noting that this significant practice has no rules but is instead based on tradition. This practice began in 533 AD and continues through modern day.

A Pope could choose to use their birth name still or even pick something completely at random. we could have Pope Chewbacca or Pope Optimus Prime, if whoever became Pope wanted that to be their name and technically no one could stop them. Of course that is very unlikely to happen. While there are no rules in place, we of course, have traditions that all Popes have seemingly adhered to.

Traditionally, names are usually chosen for their meaning to the elected Pope, which in turn could be a reference to another Pope.

Generally most popes pick a new name which pays homage to someone they deeply respect that could be a previous pope, a saint from the religion, or someone else entirely.