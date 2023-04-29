How Popcorn Became a Movie Watching Staple

In a tasty TED-Ed lesson written by Andrew Smith and directed by Mitchelle Tamariz, narrator Addison Anderson explains the history of popcorn and how it became a movie-watching staple.

Soft percussion and a toasty scent mark the violent transformation of tough seeds into cloud-like puffs. This is the almost magical process of popcorn-making. Dozens of kinds of popcorn are now grown in the US, with different strains assuming distinctive shapes when their kernels explode. So, how did we actually end up with this whimsical food?