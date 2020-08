Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Baking hobbyist Katrina of sugardevotion makes absolutely adorable macarons that she hand decorates to create pop culture icons. Included in this list are characters from Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Disney and Pixar films, Pokémon, Pusheen, Totoro and characters from the video game “Animal Crossing”.

love all things cute, creative and colorful. macaron hobbyist

via My Modern Met