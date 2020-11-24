A Touching Animated Short About a Widow Who Shows Her Love for Her Newly Adopted Dog With Lots of Food

“Poochini: A Love Story” is a touching animated short directed by filmmaker Colin Levy (previously) for Hill’s Pet Nutrition that tells the story of a widowed woman named Camilla who adopts Poochini, her perfect canine companion.

Camilla shows her love for her dog with lots and lots of food.

Sadly, the combination of too much food and too little exercise makes Poochini breathless and pudgy. Seeing her beloved pup not be able to climb the stairs gives Camilla all the motivation to make some changes for him and for her.

Sometimes the bond with a dog is so strong that even the most committed pet parent might not realize their extra love is adding extra pounds. …a tale of love and loss by showing how our emotional relationships can create the problem of pet obesity and also, ultimately, provide the best way to solve it—simply by changing what goes into their bowl.

