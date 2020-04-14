Replacing the Kernels on an Ear of Corn With Pomegranate Seeds

Food investigator Curiosityandbeyond (previously) was inspired by the infamous banana that was duct-taped to the wall and decided to reinterpret the piece with an ear of corn. He delicately replaced the kernels with pomegranate seeds, a task that he captured in a timelapse video. When he was done, he took the sticky mashed up cob and taped it to the wall.

I saw banana duct-taped to a wall art and decided to make my own version. Took me 16 hours just to replace corn kernels with pomegranate seeds and 20 hours on editing this video. Nothing is impossible if you take actions toward your goal.