German Polka Band Performs a Bouncy Cover of the Classic Guns n’ Roses Song ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’

German Oberkreiner (Slovenian polka) band The Heimatdamisch performed a really bouncy, horn-laden cover of the classic Gun n’ Roses song ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ while dressed in traditional lederhosen.

The band covers other rock and pop songs from the 1980s and 1990s including “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC, “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden, and “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles.

(translated) The formation around their bandleader, arranger and musical director Florian Rein once again demonstrates in their new program how well current chart hits, rock classics and pop songs of the 80s and 90s work in Oberkrainer sound. No matter whether Guns n ‘Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine”, “Thunderstruck” from AC / DC or Britney Spears’ “Hit me baby one more time”, THE HEIMATDAMISCH puts on all these hits Lederhosen and surprises with musically sophisticated and funny and surprising arrangements.