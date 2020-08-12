A Flawless Instrumental Cover of The Police Song ‘Walking on the Moon’ Played on Harpejji and Drums

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

French musician Mathieu Terrade, who previously performed a somber cover of the iconic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” on a beautiful Harpejji G16, partnered with talented percussionist Tom Drevet to perform a spot-on cover of “Walking on the Moon” by The Police. Terrade beautifully tapped out both the bass and guitar parts, while Drevet flawlessly executed Stewart Copeland‘s complicated triplet-based time signature.

“Walking on the moon” avec l’excellent Tom Drevet !

Drevet stated that he was honored to play the song.

Here is an extract of the collab that I did with the great Mathieu Terrade! …I had the pleasure to play the drum part of the master Stewart Copeland

Here’s the original version of the song.

via The Awesomer