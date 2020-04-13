Two Houston Police Officers Escort Lost Ducklings Back to Their Mother While Monitoring Closed Parks

While monitoring parks that are currently closed, two different officers of the Houston Police Department helpfully escorted lines of lost ducklings back to their worried moms. Both Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite and Sargeant Engelhart walked the tiny chicks back to where they needed to be.

While ensuring Memorial Park was secure, Asst. Chief @SatterwhiteLJ provided a police escort for these ducklings trying to find their mom. Remember parks are closed this #EasterWeekend, but we’re keeping things under control with @HPARD until you can return #StayHome #hounews ? pic.twitter.com/3TFdV05P7X — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 11, 2020