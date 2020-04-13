Laughing Squid

Two Houston Police Officers Escort Lost Ducklings Back to Their Mother While Monitoring Closed Parks

While monitoring parks that are currently closed, two different officers of the Houston Police Department helpfully escorted lines of lost ducklings back to their worried moms. Both Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite and Sargeant Engelhart walked the tiny chicks back to where they needed to be.


