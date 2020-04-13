Two Houston Police Officers Escort Lost Ducklings Back to Their Mother While Monitoring Closed Parks

While monitoring parks that are currently closed, two different officers of the Houston Police Department helpfully escorted lines of lost ducklings back to their worried moms. Both Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite and Sargeant Engelhart walked the tiny chicks back to where they needed to be.
While ensuring Memorial Park was secure, Asst. Chief @SatterwhiteLJ provided a police escort for these ducklings trying to find their mom. Remember parks are closed this #EasterWeekend, but we’re keeping things under control with @HPARD until you can return #StayHome #hounews ? pic.twitter.com/3TFdV05P7X
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 11, 2020
A big thank you to @houstonpolice Sgt. Engelhart who not only helped me after I locked my keys in the car this morning, but also helped these little chicks find their way back to mom — all while making sure that folks know all @HoustonTX parks are closed due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/x3TX29xzwJ
— Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) April 11, 2020