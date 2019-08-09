Indiana Police Officer Falls In Love With an Abandoned Dog Whom He and His Partner Were Sent to Rescue

On an episode of the A&E show Live PD, a pair of police officers in Lawrence, Indiana were called to a home regarding a young husky who appeared to be left tied to a fence and needed help. The officers approached the dog very carefully and untied him from the fencepost, but as soon as they deemed the dog safe, Officer Stu Bishop decidedly fell in love, stating that he hoped to convince his wife to adopt the dog.

Officer Bishop’s wish came true. The dog, now named Rizzo, joined the Bishop family on May 13, 2019.