A Clever Police Dog Demonstrates How to Properly Perform CPR on a Fellow Human Officer in Madrid

During a demonstration in Madrid, a rescued police dog named Poncho demonstrated for the crowd how to properly perform CPR on a fellow human officer who pretended to have a cardiac incident. Poncho is part of a unit of dogs who are specifically trained to serve in the K9 unit of the Madrid Police.
“Heroic” performance of our # Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, who did not hesitate a moment in “saving the life” of the agent, practicing the CPR in a masterful way.
"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.
El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc
— Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018