A Clever Police Dog Demonstrates How to Properly Perform CPR on a Fellow Human Officer in Madrid

Dog Doing CPR in Madrid

During a demonstration in Madrid, a rescued police dog named Poncho demonstrated for the crowd how to properly perform CPR on a fellow human officer who pretended to have a cardiac incident. Poncho is part of a unit of dogs who are specifically trained to serve in the K9 unit of the Madrid Police.

“Heroic” performance of our # Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, who did not hesitate a moment in “saving the life” of the agent, practicing the CPR in a masterful way.


