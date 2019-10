Comedian Greg Wolf, who previously remixed the Missy Eliot song “Work It” with Hanukkah lyrics, has created “Pocket Millennial” an amusing parody tech hotline for parents and grandparents whose millennial offspring can’t or won’t answer the phone.

We know it’s never been harder than it is now to be born before 1964. Get your Pocket Millennial today! Call Toll-Free: 1800-WHAT-PDF