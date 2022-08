An Adorable Plush Octopus Baby Costume

Walmart is selling an adorable plush pink octopus costume for infants that lets the child’s feet dangle behind the very prominent tentacles. This outfit is more of a stuffed animal with a onesie attached, although the incredible bulkiness of the costume essentially immobilizes the child in one place.

Musuos Stuffed Toy Funny Baby Costume Wearable Creative Octopus Appearance Hooded Fun Pink Plush Doll

via Nerdist