Pianist Plays a Moving Version of Debussy ‘Clair de Lune’ for a Beautiful Eighty Year Old Elephant

Paul Barton, an artist and musician living in Thailand who has played a green piano with an elephant named Peter and played a beautiful Bach concerto for a blind elephant named Lam Duan, performed a moving version of the third movement of the Claude Debussy suite “Clair de Lune” for Ampan, a sweet, gentle 80 year old elephant who is nearly blind. Ampan seemed to enjoy the music, even appearing to keep time with her beautiful trunk.

Ampan is 80 years old and lives with us as Elephants World in Thailand. She is blind in one eye and can barely see with the other. 80 years old is very old indeed for an elephant, it’s about 10 years past the natural life span of an elephant in the wild.