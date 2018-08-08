Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pianist Plays a Moving Version of Debussy ‘Clair de Lune’ for a Beautiful Eighty Year Old Elephant

by at on

Ampan 80 Year Old Elephant Clare de Lune Debussy

Paul Barton, an artist and musician living in Thailand who has played a green piano with an elephant named Peter and played a beautiful Bach concerto for a blind elephant named Lam Duan, performed a moving version of the third movement of the Claude Debussy suite “Clair de Lune” for Ampan, a sweet, gentle 80 year old elephant who is nearly blind. Ampan seemed to enjoy the music, even appearing to keep time with her beautiful trunk.

Ampan is 80 years old and lives with us as Elephants World in Thailand. She is blind in one eye and can barely see with the other. 80 years old is very old indeed for an elephant, it’s about 10 years past the natural life span of an elephant in the wild.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP