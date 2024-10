Musician Uses Two Typewriters to Remotely Play Piano

Musician Lord Vinheteiro attached one side of individual strings to the keys on his piano and the other side to two typewriters, one for the higher pitch (left hand) and and one for the lower pitch (right hand). He then performed what sounded like a jaunty Eastern European folk song by typing on the letter keys.

I plugged 2 typewriters into my piano. It sounded really good!