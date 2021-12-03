Playing ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ With an Actual Dragon

The very talented British comedian Alasdair Beckett-King quite amusingly imagined playing Dungeons & Dragons with an actual red dragon named Chris who is playing the role of a wood elf monk. Needless to say, Chris takes rightful umbrage when the Dungeon Master calls for a red dragon to be slain.

Dungeon Master: The party is here to vanquish none other than Draco Malefax, a ferocious red dragon.

Chris: Er… what?

DM: We must slay the beast.

Chris: Oh, so just because he’s a dragon he’s automatically chaotic evil? Is that what we’re saying?