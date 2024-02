Spelunkers Play Cave Crystals Like a Harp

While inside the Crystal Cave, spelunker CaveChronicles and the ActionAdventureTwins came across a wall of Aragonite and gypsum needles, both crystals that they played like a harp with their hands. The crystals let out a calming, tinkly sound that’s reminiscent of magic crystals in art, music and video games.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes tour of the Crystal Cave from the Sequoia Parks Conservancy.

via Digg