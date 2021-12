Musician Impressively Plays His Bass Like a Banjo

The very talented musician Charles Berthoud played quite impressively played his bass like a banjo. Berthoud’s fingers were flying as he mimicked the lightning-fast tempo of a bluegrass tune. Berthoud also wore an ugly Christmas sweater during this performance in a nod to the season.

Insanely fast banjo solos sound crazy when you play them on SLAP BASS.