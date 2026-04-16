Daring Pilot Lands Racing Plane on a Moving Train Before Taking Off Again

Red Bull pilot Dario Costa made aviation history when he briefly landed his racing plane on top of a cargo train moving at 120 km/h (75 m/h) and then took off again. This feat was incredibly difficult, as Costa not only had a tiny runway but he also had to fight high winds and turbulence to keep his plane aloft and without crashing into the trees in his path.

I’m going to attempt something that’s never been done before. Landing a plane and taking off from a moving train. Not only will my landing zone be moving at 120 km/h, but I only have the back container of the train to land on. I have very little room for error.

Costa previously set an aviation record for flying through two separate tunnels.