Assertive Pink Doughnut Forces Its Way Into Unwilling Man’s Mouth in the Amusing Animation ‘Plaisir Sucré’

In the really amusing animated short “Plaisir Sucre” by MegaComputer Animation, a highly assertive pink frosted doughnut makes its way onto an office desk and challenges Stephane, a hapless worker, to eat him. When the worker refuses, the doughnut becomes more and more aggressive until Stephane is forced out of his chair and onto the ground. Once Stephane is rendered immobile, the pushy pastry jumps right in to the man’s mouth. Stephane recovers only to be confronted with the doughnut’s brethren, all wanting the same from Stephane.

via Vimeo Staff Picks