Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Assertive Pink Doughnut Forces Its Way Into Unwilling Man’s Mouth in the Amusing Animation ‘Plaisir Sucré’

by at on

In the really amusing animated short “Plaisir Sucre” by MegaComputer Animation, a highly assertive pink frosted doughnut makes its way onto an office desk and challenges Stephane, a hapless worker, to eat him. When the worker refuses, the doughnut becomes more and more aggressive until Stephane is forced out of his chair and onto the ground. Once Stephane is rendered immobile, the pushy pastry jumps right in to the man’s mouth. Stephane recovers only to be confronted with the doughnut’s brethren, all wanting the same from Stephane.

via Vimeo Staff Picks





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved