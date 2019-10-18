Playing Cards Shaped Like Slices of Pizza

Online novelty company Spilsbury are selling a deck of playing cards that are shaped just like slices of pizza with a picture of a pepperoni slice on the back. They even come in a miniature pizza box.

Serve up a hot, delicious game of Go-Fish with these pizza slice shaped playing cards! 52 playing cards and 2 jokers packaged in a realistic looking mini pizza box.

If you prefer something a little more sweet, Spilsbury also carries a deck of colorful doughnut shaped playing cards that come in a bakery style box.

via Geekologie