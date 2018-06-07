A Pizza Box Designed For Eating Pizza in Bed

Boston Pizza and john st. have joined forces to create the world’s first pizza box designed for eating pizza in bed. This limited edition box was created in honor of Father’s Day and Boston Pizza is hosting a #BPinBed contest between June 6 and June 11 for a chance to win one.

