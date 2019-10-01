Laughing Squid

A Somber Photo Series Where Each Pixel Represents How Many Endangered Animals Are Left in the Species

Bengal Tiger

In 2008, the World Wildlife Fund ran a clever, award-winning campaign that used photo pixelation to represent how many animals remain within a species. Each pixel represented a single animal. The clearer the image was read, the closer the animal was to extinction.

More recently photo editor JJSmooth44 updated this powerful series with more critically endangered animals who may be on the road to extinction if immediate measures aren’t taken. Among the species named are the African Wild Dog, Amur Leopard, Amur Tiger, Eastern lowland Gorilla, Bengal tiger, Galapagos penguin, Borneo pygmy elephant, and green sea turtle, just to name a few.

Every Pixels is one animal. The more pixelated the image, the closer it is to extinction.

African Wild Dog

Chimpanzee

Black Footed Ferret

Amur Leopard

Amur Tiger

Asian Elephant

Black Rhino

Blue Whale

Bononbo

Bornean Orangutan

Eastern Lowland Gorilla

Galapagos Penguin

Giant Panda

Green Sea Turtle

