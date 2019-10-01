A Somber Photo Series Where Each Pixel Represents How Many Endangered Animals Are Left in the Species

In 2008, the World Wildlife Fund ran a clever, award-winning campaign that used photo pixelation to represent how many animals remain within a species. Each pixel represented a single animal. The clearer the image was read, the closer the animal was to extinction.

More recently photo editor JJSmooth44 updated this powerful series with more critically endangered animals who may be on the road to extinction if immediate measures aren’t taken. Among the species named are the African Wild Dog, Amur Leopard, Amur Tiger, Eastern lowland Gorilla, Bengal tiger, Galapagos penguin, Borneo pygmy elephant, and green sea turtle, just to name a few.

Every Pixels is one animal. The more pixelated the image, the closer it is to extinction.

via Flowing Data