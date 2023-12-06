The Early Pioneers of Recorded Sound

Lance Geiger of The History Guy offered a very eloquent, yet brief history of recorded sound, focusing on those pioneers that made the industry what it is today. This includes such luminaries as Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, Clarence John Blake, Thomas Edison, and Alexander Graham Bell.

146 years ago, Thomas Edison entered the offices of Scientific American with a strange machine. Turning a crank on his cylinder phonograph, he astonished those present …It wasn’t until very recently in human history that sounds even could be recorded, and the invention of recording devices and media caused a monumental shift for society.