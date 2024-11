Slow Motion Footage of a Pinscreen Toy Visualizing the Sound of a Cymbal Being Struck

Drummer Aaron Bland of Big Bang Drums captured slow motion footage of a pinscreen toy reacting to a cymbal strike, with the pins visualizing the vibrations.

Slo-mo cymbal and toy. Cool visualization.

Bland also tried it using a different drum fill on a different cymbal.

See what a ride cymbal sounds like in slo-motion

via Digg