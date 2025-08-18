The Abbreviated History of Pink Floyd From 1965-2005 Told Through an Amusing Animation

Artist Zeivara created an amusing animation that tells the abbreviated history of Pink Floyd from 1965 through 2005. All band members, past and present, are represented accurately and in order. Also included is the breakup of the band, the eventual brief reunion, and the variety of back-and-forth lawsuits between Roger Waters and David Gilmour.

The artist explained that she is currently obsessed with the band.

When I hyperfixate on something… I hyperfixate on something. This is pretty much just a platform to share a bunch of the art and animations I do whenever I get really into something XD (With some random stuff sprinkled here and there occasionally as well) Current hyperfixation: Pink Floyd

Zeivara also animated the famous Dick Clark interview, which occurred when the band was making its first appearance on American Bandstand in 1967

The Original ‘American Bandstand’ Interview

‘Apples and Oranges’ on ‘American Bandstand’