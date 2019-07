More

Artist Todd Alcott (previously) has quite cleverly reimagined the heartfelt and profound lyrics of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” as the text within a vintage advertisement for an effective pain reliever. This and Alcott’s other clever prints are available through his Etsy store.

Here’s the original version of the song.