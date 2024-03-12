Musician Plays Pink Floyd’s ‘Brain Damage’ on Dulcimer

Sam Edelston, a talented musician who performs rock songs on dulcimer, sat inside a padded room with the Edvard Munch character from The Scream on his tie and played the plaintive Pink Floyd song “Brain Damage” on dulcimer. Edelston stated that these decisions were very purposeful.
When I arrange a song, I always aim to do justice to it. This song is about insanity, and in fact it originally was called “Lunatic,” so I allowed this arrangement to bounce off the padded walls, especially in the instrumental break in the middle. The character on my tie was my muse.