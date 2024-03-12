Musician Plays Pink Floyd’s ‘Brain Damage’ on Dulcimer

Sam Edelston, a talented musician who performs rock songs on dulcimer, sat inside a padded room with the Edvard Munch character from The Scream on his tie and played the plaintive Pink Floyd song “Brain Damage” on dulcimer. Edelston stated that these decisions were very purposeful.

When I arrange a song, I always aim to do justice to it. This song is about insanity, and in fact it originally was called “Lunatic,” so I allowed this arrangement to bounce off the padded walls, especially in the instrumental break in the middle. The character on my tie was my muse.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Meh.com is like Woot, but without Amazon

You know Woot? One day, one deal and all of that? Amazon bought it in 2010, and…added a ton of other crap to it.

You can still get that one classic daily deal from Meh.com. In fact, Meh.com was founded by the creators of Woot. Just one deal, a fun community, and…it’s not Amazon.

Head on over and see today’s Meh.com deal.

Recent Posts