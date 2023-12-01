Mesmerizing Timelapse of a Pine Cone Seed Growing Into a Small Pine Tree Over 300 Days

Boxlapse created a mesmerizing timelapse of a pine cone seed growing into a small pine tree over the course of 300 days (~10 months). As with their previous videos, this timelapse was set to a dramatic musical soundtrack.

Last Christmas they sold these stone pine cones in the supermarket so I bought one to try to see if i could grow something from the seeds. And it turned out to be one of my favorites this year. Definitely keeping this one going for longer so there will most likely be an update video coming end of next year.