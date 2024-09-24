New York City Landmarks Turn Into Pillows in the Charming Short Film ‘Pillow Flight’

“Pillow Flight” is a charming short film by the incredibly imaginative filmmaker Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films that reimagines the landmark bridges, traffic and buildings of New York City as air pillows that rise up to meet each above the urban sprawl or deflate down towards the street. This film is representative of the filmmaker’s exploration of magic realism.

Uplifting, dream-like and fun, Argentine film-maker Fernando Livschitz’s works playfully through the Magic Realism. His stories unfold organically showing the extraordinary as something ordinary and common. Going deeper into reality through the wonder that is in it by creating a charming and mind-boggling mood.