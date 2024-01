A Pair of 700 Pound Pigs Are Treated to a Gourmet Spaghetti Dinner

A pair of 700 pound pigs named Lucy and Ethel were treated to a gourmet dinner featuring salad, grapes, and a sumptuous entree of spaghetti with tomato sauce to celebrate the New Year at June Farms in West Sand Lake, NY. Farm owner Matt Baumgartner draped a towel over his arm and became an extremely attentive waiter to his two hungry clients.

Treating our pigs to a spaghetti dinner for New Years.

via Boing Boing