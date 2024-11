Adorable Piglets Happily Grunt While Getting Yummy Belly Rugs From Their Human

A pair of little Kunekune piglets named Ginger and Cookie happily grunted as their human at The Boulder Farmhouse in Longmont, Colorado gave them simultaneous belly rugs.The only time the porcine pair stopped grunting is when their human stopped rubbing their bellies.

Belly rub summer 

The Extended Version

More Info About the Pigs