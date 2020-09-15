Tiny Rescued Piglet Goes to Sleep on the Warm Furry Back of a Very Accommodating Dog Every Night

A rescued 5 month old piglet named Regan who lives at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm in Comber, Ontario very easily climbed onto the back of a big, beautiful, and accommodating dog named Ellie and promptly went to sleep. Ellie’s warm fur provided the perfect bed for the tiny pig and a safe place with a friend. This adorable scene happens every night.

Regan was rescued at 5 weeks old and came to live at Charlotte’s. She instantly bonded with 16 year old Ellie and sleeps on her back every night.

When Regan isn’t sleeping, she’s getting a good workout in on the cat’s exercise wheel or just sitting around the house.