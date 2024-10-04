Rescued New York City Pigeon Gives Soothing Back Massages to the Cats in the Apartment

A baby pigeon named Franklin was given a second lovely life after the maintenance crew for a New York City apartment building found her and residents Jacque and David of Native New Yorker Films adopted her.

Franklin was found as a baby and she was removed from her nest the maintenance team in our building they were keeping her alive when I first met her it was love at first sight and I just knew I had to keep her in my life okay so we decided to take Franklin in and continue raising her on our balcony because we thought that she would return to the wild.

Eventually, Franklin came inside, making both the resident humans and cats very happy. In fact, Franklin is more than happy to give her feline friends soothing back massages.

She likes to hop up on the cats while they’re napping. Franklin is in love with the cats. Franklin comes out and gives massages she’s got these cute little feet that walk around. It’s like a spa day for the cats.

The pair also made a short documentary about Franklin called “Native New Yorkers: A Pigeon Documentary”.

Native New Yorkers: A Pigeon Documentary follows the lives of two pigeons raising their young on a balcony in NYC. As the story progresses the documentarians are then tested when they have to become mama and papa to a baby rescue pigeon.