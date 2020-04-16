Woodturner Transforms a Dried Piece of Mossy Oak Wood Into a Beautifully Burled Portable Speaker

Woodturner Matt Jordan, who previously turned an apple log into a coffee mug, transformed a dried piece of mossy oak wood into a rounded, beautifully burled portable speaker. This piece of oak came from a larger piece that was used elsewhere.

This weeks project, (which was supposed to be last weeks project but never got finished in time) is a Speaker made from Oak, the piece was removed from a much larger piece of oak as I thought it might make an interesting project The wood has been drying in the workshop for the last several months, however, it still wasn’t dry enough to finish without a little help from the oven.