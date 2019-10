Pakistani visual artist Omar. Aqil brilliantly replicated several of Pablo Picasso’s most iconic paintings into incredibly accurate 3D sculptures, which included every last detail of the artwork.

Aqil created these modern masterpieces for an exhibition by the eyeglass company For Art’s Sake at Paris Fashion Week 2019.

Was invited to create a backdrop for ‘The Art’s Sake’ Paris Fashion Week Exhibition 2019.

via Fubiz