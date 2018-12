Australian pianist Josh Cohen performed a gorgeously haunting piano cover of the iconic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” with exquisite grace. Cohen captured this performance in black and white with an overhead camera focused only on his hands moving across the keyboard.

This one literally took months to prepare. https://t.co/3EhVWoawCh — Josh Cohen (@joshcohenmusic) December 9, 2018

