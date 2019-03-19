Laughing Squid

The Physics of Surfing

In a splashy TED-Ed lesson by Nick Pizzo and illustrated by Miguel Ángel Camprubi, narrator Addison Anderson explains how physics are an invisible but essential component of surfing in a variety of different ways.

Whether or not you realize it, surfers are masters of complicated physics. The science of surfing begins as soon as a board first hits the water. Surfers may not be thinking about weather patterns in the Pacific, tectonic geology or fluid mechanics, but the art of catching the perfect wave relies on all these things and more.





